Key Peninsula home invasion, police pursuit ends at Gig Harbor apartment complex

UPDATE: The lockdown at Gig Harbor schools has been lifted.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. -- Two schools are on lockdown in Gig Harbor while police search for a home invasion suspect at a nearby apartment complex.

According to Pierce County Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer, a home invasion was reported at 5:15 a.m. Friday in the Key Peninsula. Someone was shot at the scene, though it's unclear whether it was a suspect or a victim.

A deputy also fired his weapon, but did not hit anyone.

A pursuit of the two suspects in the Key Peninsula ended at Forest Grove Apartments in Gig Harbor Friday morning. The deputies intentionally rammed the Escalade that the suspects fled in, and that's how the vehicle was stopped. One suspect is in custody and another person has been detained after a K-9 track, but they're unsure if that's the second suspect.

Police don't have a good description of the second suspect.

Goodman Middle school and Harbor Heights Elementary are on lockdown because of the pursuit.

The school district said Harbor Heights students are being bussed to Harbor Ridge Middle School. Parents are urged not pick up their children. They will be bused to their home school when the lockdown is lifted.

Special Education students from Harbor Heights will be buxsed to Artondale Elementary.

Goodman Middle school students are being bussed to Gig Harbor High.

The school district is asking parents to keep their children home if they haven't already brought them to the respective schools in lockdown.