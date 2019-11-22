Christopher Guzman: Search on in Snohomish County for convicted child molester

WANTED IN MARYSVILLE — DOC Officers in Marysville are asking for the public’s help to find this convicted child molester. Christopher Guzman was convicted of two counts of Child Molestation 2nd Degree in 2016.

Guzman also has convictions for Possession of a Controlled substance after officers found meth and heroin in his car. He drives a 2012 maroon Audi S3 with a custom front end and WA license BRB7305.

Guzman is wanted in Snohomish County for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He also has a pending case from Marysville PD of Felony Eluding. Guzman does not have a job but reportedly lives off his pension as a former U.S. Marine.

He is 5’11”, 221 pounds. He turns 50 years old next Friday, November 30th so let’s give him a birthday present WMW style, “Three hots and a cot and no cake for you!”

If you know where officers can find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to his arrest. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.

You can also submit tips at http://www.P3Tips.com. If you call 911, you must also immediately submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound saying you alerted officers so you can receive the cash reward. No reward is paid unless a Crime Stoppers tip is received.