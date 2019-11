× 3 injured in 3 car Renton crash, officials say

RENTON, Wash. — Authorities are investigating a serious crash involving three vehicles Friday in Renton.

It happened in the 2300 block of Benson Drive near S. 21st Street.

The Renton Regional Fire Authority says three people were extricated from vehicles and hospitalized with critical injuries.

Southbound Benson Drive is closed in the area. Renton Police said on Twitter that traffic was being diverted at S. 21st Street.