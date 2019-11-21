Tacoma community meets to discuss shelter options ahead of tent ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- The Tacoma community came together on Thursday to find shelter options for people experiencing homelessness.

With temperatures dropping and the city's tent ban fast approaching, there is an emphasis on finding answers.

"Folks coming together and solving this issue so that no one is unsheltered," said Pamela Duncan, CEO and President of the Metropolitan Development Council.

That group is working to find shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Tacoma, and they're trying to do it fast.

"We were already behind when the amendment got approved. We were behind in September because we don't have a solid plan," Duncan said.

The city recently gave the MDC $150,000 toward the effort. Duncan says they are splitting the money with associated ministries and the Tacoma Ministerial Alliance to help find shelter options.

Thursday, those organizations met and worked with members of the community to find possible locations where shelters could go.

A big focus is on faith-based organizations being able to temporarily shelter these people, and they're looking at spots throughout the city.

"We're going to do everything we can for as many people as we can for as many people as we can," Duncan said.

City officials say the tent ban goes into effect Dec. 1, but say there will be no enforcement until there is enough shelter space for everyone experiencing homelessness.

Also this week in an effort to combat the homeless crisis, Tacoma City Council voted to invest $388,000 into a micro-shelter community.