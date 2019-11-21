Sheriff: Suspect rams 2 patrol cars, crashes into Oregon home

ALOHA, Ore. — A hit-and-run suspect in a stolen car refused to surrender after ramming two patrol cars and crashing into a home.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Aloha. Soon after, deputies found the car believed involved in the hit-and-run, a blue Toyota SUV. The driver refused to stop.

Deputies said the driver rammed into two patrol cars during the pursuit. One deputy was hurt but was expected to be OK.

The suspect crashed into a home, went inside and refused to come out.

As of 1 p.m., the suspect had still not surrendered.

Deputies are still working on getting the suspect to surrender peacefully

This is a developing story and will be updated.

