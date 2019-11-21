Police search for suspect after 4 people found shot at Everett apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash-- Police are searching for a suspect after four people were found with gunshot wounds at a South Everett apartment complex.

All the victims have been taken to Providence Regional Medical Center. One person has life-threatening injuries, and the conditions of the other three are still unknown.

Police say they received a call at 2:35 a.m. for a shooting in the area of 120 West Casino Road.

K-9 units still out here along West Casino Rd. In Everett looking for suspect who shot 4 people in apartment complex around 2:30 am. pic.twitter.com/iscO9UMwo8 — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) November 21, 2019

Investigators say the suspect was seen leaving the area in a red SUV.

K-9 units are currently in that area looking for the suspect, who is said to be a Hispanic male with face tattoos.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we get new information.