Police search for suspect after 4 people found shot at Everett apartment complex

Posted 3:54 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47AM, November 21, 2019
EVERETT, Wash--  Police are searching for a suspect after four people were found with gunshot wounds at a South Everett apartment complex.

All the victims have been taken to Providence Regional Medical Center. One person has life-threatening injuries, and the conditions of the other three are still unknown.

Police say they received a call at 2:35 a.m. for a shooting in the area of 120 West Casino Road.

Investigators say the suspect was seen leaving the area in a red SUV.

K-9 units are currently in that area looking for the suspect, who is said to be a Hispanic male with face tattoos.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we get new information.

