ID needed of wild-eyed serial armed robbery suspect

KENT, Wash. — Detectives in South King County are asking for the public’s help to identify a serial armed robbery suspect who has held up convenience stores three times in Kent and Auburn.

The first robbery was on Oct. 16 about 7 p.m. at the Circle Foods convenient store at 106th and 256th in Kent.

Detectives say the suspect entered the store and approached the clerk. He then produced a handgun and racked a round into the chamber. He held the gun at waist level and demanded the money from the register.

The second robbery occurred at the 7-11 at 240th and 104th in Kent on Nov. 13 shortly after midnight.

Surveillance video shows him emerging from bushes near the store where he waits in the front until a customer leaves.

Once the coast is clear, the suspect enters the store and asks for a pack of Newport cigarettes. As the clerk grabs the cigarettes, the suspect pulls a handgun from the pocket of his hoodie. He then pulls the slide of the handgun and chambers a round while holding the gun near his waist and demands the money from the register.

The 3rd robbery was in Auburn at a 7-11 on Nov. 18.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, about 6’02”.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you know his name or how to locate him. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit the info and/or photos at http://www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. It is free to download. All tipsters will remain anonymous.