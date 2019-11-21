WATCH LIVE: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify in public impeachment hearing

ID needed of wild-eyed serial armed robbery suspect

Posted 9:21 AM, November 21, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

KENT, Wash. — Detectives in South King County are asking for the public’s help to identify a serial armed robbery suspect who has held up convenience stores three times in Kent and Auburn.

The first robbery was on Oct. 16 about 7 p.m. at the Circle Foods convenient store at 106th and 256th in Kent.

Detectives say the suspect entered the store and approached the clerk. He then produced a handgun and racked a round into the chamber. He held the gun at waist level and demanded the money from the register.

The second robbery occurred at the 7-11 at 240th and 104th in Kent on Nov. 13 shortly after midnight.

Surveillance video shows him emerging from bushes near the store where he waits in the front until a customer leaves.

Once the coast is clear, the suspect enters the store and asks for a pack of Newport cigarettes. As the clerk grabs the cigarettes, the suspect pulls a handgun from the pocket of his hoodie. He then pulls the slide of the handgun and chambers a round while holding the gun near his waist and demands the money from the register.

The 3rd robbery was in Auburn at a 7-11 on Nov. 18.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, about 6’02”.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you know his name or how to locate him. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit the info and/or photos at http://www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. It is free to download. All tipsters will remain anonymous.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.