Holiday travelers beware, incoming storm will drop snow across lower Washington elevations

Posted 4:58 PM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:02PM, November 21, 2019
SEATTLE – Beautiful weather continues through Friday and then unsettled weather heads in for the holiday!

Friday starts out cold with some patchy dense fog, and the day will be sunny and sweet, enjoy! Saturday will be dry for the metro but there will be some showers up north. Saturday night through Sunday morning will be wet and breezy.

Sunday afternoon looks fairly dry and breezy with some mountain snow. Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry but there should be some snow for the passes. It doesn’t look significant for those two days on the passes which is good for early holiday travelers.

Wednesday looks really cold with snow on all the passes. You'll need to watch the lowlands that day since snow levels will be down to 500 feet!!!

Thanksgiving through the weekend looks cold but mostly! It is still a long way out and the weather team will keep us posted. Updates to follow.

