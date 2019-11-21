Enjoy the sunshine: Holiday travel next week looks cold and ‘sloppy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It'll be cold and dry, then cold and wet!

Thursday starts out with a little fog and it’ll be very chilly. Lows will be at or below freezing for all. Thursday will be sunny and beautiful. Enjoy!

Friday will be similar with a cold start but a nice day.

Saturday looks dry for most of the day but Saturday evening starts a new wet pattern that will last through the holiday next week.

Sunday looks sloppy with mountain snow!

OK, it's time to talk about holiday travel. It is too early for details but no matter what, it looks cold, sloppy and gusty with some snow on the passes. Stay tuned ...