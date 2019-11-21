Edmonds man walks to police station to report he stabbed his father to death

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 24-year-old Edmonds man with a history of mental illness reportedly stabbed his father to death early Thursday morning, then used a police station call box to report that he’d committed a “pre-meditated homicide.”

According to Edmonds Police, officers received an unusual call about 2:41 a.m. Nov. 21 at the police station’s call box.

When officers contacted the man, he told police that he had just stabbed his father and walked to the police station to report it.

The man gave his address to officers, leading them to a home in the 18700 block of 84th Avenue W. That’s where they found a 64-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was dead when officers arrived.

Police said they’ve had previous contact with the suspect, and family had already reported a history of mental illness.

The 24-year old man will be booked into the Snohomish County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. Q13 does not typically release the name of suspects until they are formally charged.