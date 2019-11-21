Chinook, Cayuse passes closed for the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT RAINIER – The gates to Chinook and Cayuse passes through Mount Rainier National Park are closed for the season.

WSDOT maintenance crews, in coordination with Mount Rainier National Park, closed State Route 410/Chinook Pass and State Route 123/Cayuse Pass for the winter at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

Chinook Pass (elev. 5,430 feet) will close between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, about 12 miles northwest of the summit, and Morse Creek, 5 miles east of the summit. Cayuse Pass (elev. 4,675 feet) will close within the boundaries of Mount Rainier National Park between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and the Stevens Canyon Road entrance.

These mountain passes typically close sometime in mid-November each year.