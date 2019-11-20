WATCH LIVE: Ambassador Gordon Sondland testifies in public impeachment hearing

Woodinville winery offers ‘great wine for the greater good’

Posted 10:21 AM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:27AM, November 20, 2019
WOODINVILLE, Wash. - When husband and wife team, Tim Gamble and Teresa Spellman-Gamble, created Tinte Cellars they had an idea that went far beyond the winemaking business. The co-owners determined to combine their personal values with their business model, choose to donate a portion of all of their sales and earnings to local non-profit organizations.

"We founded Tinte with a commitment to leave the world better than we found it. 10% of all our wine club sales, and 5% of all of our retail sales, are split equally between four nonprofit organizations: Mary's PlaceNorthwest HarvestArtsFund, and Child Mind Institute," explained Teresa Spellman Gamble. "As parents, Tim and I felt especially called to support this critical fundraiser as no one’s child should ever have to sleep outside."

Their wines range in price from $18 - $47 and when Tinte Cellars marked their one year anniversary last June, they had raised over $150,000 of cash and in-kind donations.

As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, Tinte Cellars winemaker Noah Fox Reed shares his pairing recommendations:

  • Turkey - 2015 William Church Lewis Syrah or Tinte Cellars 2017 Syrah
  • Ham - 2015 William Cabernet Franc
  • Stuffing and meatless dinner options - 2018 Tinte Cellars Viognier
  • Leftovers - 2016 William Church Sur La Mer

