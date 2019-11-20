WATCH LIVE: Ambassador Gordon Sondland testifies in public impeachment hearing

Prince Andrew steps back from public duties after his much-criticized interview about Jeffrey Epstein ties

Posted 10:45 AM, November 20, 2019, by
Data pix.

Prince Andrew said in a statement Wednesday that he would step back from public duties "for the foreseeable future" following a firestorm of criticism over an interview with the BBC about his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Here's the full statement from the Duke of York:

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support.

"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.

"I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.