PEMCO Insurance: Preparing for stormy weather

November 20, 2019
November is normally the wettest month of the year in the Pacific Northwest. We've seen evidence of that lately. The rainy weather can create a headaches for homeowners if they`re not ready. PEMCO Insurance is offering tips to help all of us get through the stormy fall conditions.

