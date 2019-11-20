Monroe man raising money for classroom emergency kits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE, Wash. -- A man in Monroe is working to put an emergency preparedness kit into every classroom in the local school district.

Safety has always been a big focus for Rick Webber. For about two decades, he has worked as a firefighter; now, he wants to extend those efforts into Monroe School District classrooms.

Webber created the emergency kits based on the needs he heard from the superintendent, security officers and other first responders. They have many more supplies in them than in standard first aid kits found in many schools.

"Just knowing what can happen or the severity of a major disaster or other kind of event. Our students and staff are going to need these types of supplies," Webber said.

Webber's children are in first and fourth grade at Monroe. Working with the Monroe Public Schools Foundation, he is hoping to raise money to put an emergency kit ina bout 350 classrooms.

"It's about a $60,000 goal," he said. "It's a big goal, but there is nothing more important than our students and our staff."

Webber says other districts are already reaching out. He hopes the kits get into every classroom, and that they never have to be used.

"Hoping isn't enough, we need to give the tools to our staff," he said.

Webber and the foundation have already raised about $8,000. He says they've been able to cut the cost in half by constructing the kits themselves. He hopes to have the kits in classrooms by next year.