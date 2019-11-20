Large turnout expected for Lynden police chief’s procession, memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Flags are being flown at half-staff across the state in honor of Lynden's interim police chief Michael Knapp.

Knapp died earlier this month after he was hit by a car while crossing a Lynden street.

A large outpouring of support is expected today as community members pay their final respects.

A procession will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Phillips 66 Soccer Fields, southeast corner of Smith and Northwest roads, and travel east on Smith to Guide Meridian Road and then south to Westerly Road in Bellingham.

The community is invited to line up along the roads for the procession.

His memorial will follow at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church in Bellingham.

Knapp served in the U.S. Army and was also an FBI special agent. His service spanned all of Whatcom County and other parts of western Washington. He served as Medina's police chief, Ferndale's police chief, Blaine's interim police chief, and in Lynden, where he was serving as interim chief when he died.

He's survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.

"Michael was a family man that touched many and will be sorely missed. He offered so much to his family, friends and community," the Lynden Police Department said.