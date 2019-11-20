Community pays final respects to interim Lynden chief killed in crash

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Family, friends and community members paid their final respects to Lynden’s interim Police Chief Michael Knapp on Wednesday.

Knapp died earlier this month after he was hit by a car while crossing the street.

On Wednesday, people lined up along the roads for a procession that took place in Bellingham. Many also attended his memorial.

Knapp served in the US Army and was an FBI special agent. He also served as police chief for Medina, Ferndale and Blaine before his final role in Lynden.

“What made my father so special is that he was so much more than any one thing,” his daughter Lindsay Knapp said. “He was a husband, father, grandfather, law enforcement officer, a friend, a mentor. And I was truly blessed to have him in my life for 40 years.”

Knapp is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren.