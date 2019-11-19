× Want to own a piece of history? Final pieces of Alaskan Way Viaduct coming down

SEATTLE – It’s hard to believe, but finally the last few remnants of the Alaskan Way Viaduct are almost gone.

Its demolition means downtown Seattle will finally be truly connected to Elliott Bay.

Only a few columns are left of the viaduct that once carried thousands of cars along Seattle’s waterfront.

“It’s a monumental moment for Seattle to finish this project,” said David Sowers from WSDOT.

That monument to cars along Seattle’s waterfront, slicing through the city, is piece by piece being torn down.

“This is history,” said Seattle resident John Teutsch. “This is the end of the line for the viaduct.”

“The plan here is that these will come down probably in the next week or slow,” said Sowers speaking of the remaining viaduct pillars. “They have to cut everything and pick it, they can’t just push things over because of the proximity of the railroad tracks.”

“It’s been a real painstaking operation,” said Teutsch. “It’s been what you’re seeing here, taking it out one piece at a time.”

A newly constructed waterfront will soon come to life over the coming years. A tree-lined avenue that will include new parks and bike paths are planned.

Also, a reconstructed Pier 62 will be unveiled, and a new amphitheater being built overlooking Elliott Bay.

“This is our chance to reconnect Seattle with Elliott Bay and the beauty that is out there,” said city of Seattle spokesperson Angela Brady. “We’re so excited about it.”

“Overall, it’s going to be positive,” said Teutsch. “It’s great to have access to the waterfront and not have this ugly freeway in between.”

Plus, old chunks of the viaduct are up for grabs for those looking to hold a piece of history in their hand. Check out Friends of Waterfront Seattle to get a piece.