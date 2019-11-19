Former Seahawk Richard Sherman gives boost to two local food banks

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — After two local food banks put out an urgent ask for help filling the shelves, former Seahawk Richard Sherman came through in a big way.

Both the Maple Valley Food Bank and the Covington Storehouse were surprised when trucks filled with donations arrived from the Richard Sherman Family Foundation.

Last week, the Maple Valley Food Bank put out a call for help after realizing their shelves were virtually empty and they didn’t have enough food to service their clients and families.

“Last Tuesday, we had the busiest day ever, with 180 families coming in. By the end of the day, our shelves were empty,” said Sigurros Welborn, Volunteer and Program Coordinator.

Welborn posted to food bank’s Facebook page, stating “We know this community can rally behind a cause when it matters. Will you please help us stock our shelves?”

By Thursday morning, their prayers were answered when a truck filled with donations showed up from the Richard Sherman Family Foundation.

“On top of that, the community stepped up and we’ve had a constant flow of community members donating food, holding food drives. The community has rallied and filled our shelves back up,” said Welborn.

Earlier this week, the Covington Storehouse also put out an urgent plea for help, specifically asking for turkeys and hams for Thanksgiving meals for their families.

On Monday, they welcomed a truckload filled food also donated by the Richard Sherman Family Foundation.

“The Storehouse was blessed today with a truckload of food delivered by Blanket Coverage, The Richard Sherman Family Foundation. We are so grateful for their partnership with our community in keeping our families fed!”, reads the Storehouse’s Facebook page.

