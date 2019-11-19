Chilly, dry weather continues the rest of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The weather will be cold and sunny for a bit.

Wednesday starts out cold, with most of us in the 30s. The day will be sunny and beautiful, enjoy!

Thursday starts out with freezing temperatures, so grab the ice scraper. The day will be sunny and nice.

It'll be chilly Wednesday morning but even Colder Thursday and Friday morning. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/LZCkEpOsuC — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) November 20, 2019

Friday starts out cold again but the day remains dry.

Saturday has more clouds so it won’t be as cold, and it looks wet Saturday night. Sunday starts a new pattern of sloppy weather lasting through the Holiday.

At this time it looks like there will be snow in the passes for the Thanksgiving travelers, especially next Wednesday. Even the lowlands look wet, cold and gusty! Updates as we get closer from the Q13 Weather team!