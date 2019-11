Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CENTER, Wash. -- King County detectives are looking for a group of armed robbers who targeted a pot shop in White Center overnight.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, four or five suspects broke into the Star 21 dispensary on First Avenue South just after midnight.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a sheriff's office spokesman, said shots were fired inside but no one was hurt.

The suspects fled in a vehicle. There were no suspect descriptions as of Tuesday morning.