147 Indiana school districts cancel classes as teachers rally at the state capitol

Thousands of Indiana students are missing class Tuesday as teachers protest for better pay and more funding for public schools.

At least 147 school districts have canceled classes Tuesday, said Kim Clements-Johnson, a spokeswoman for the Indiana State Teachers Association.

Teachers from those districts will rally at the state capitol at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a “Red for Ed Action Day.”

Schools that have canceled classes have implemented an e-learning day for students to complete their assignments at home, the Indy Star reported.

Last week, State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick released her 2020 legislative priorities for the Indiana Department of Education.

While there was no specific mention of teacher wages in her outline, McCormick said her main focus continues to be student learning, school improvement and operational effectiveness.

McCormick said she would discuss her 2020 legislative priorities Tuesday morning and their connection to the Red for Ed Action Day.