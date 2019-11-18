Tuesday starts out rainy, but dry and chilly days are ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There are some dry, chilly days ahead.

Tuesday starts out damp with most of the rain pushed out to the foothills and mountains. Tuesday afternoon will have some sunshine.

Wednesday starts out chilly with a little fog, but the day will be very nice with lots of sunshine.

Thursday morning will be down to freezing for the first time in over a month. Thursday will be sunny, enjoy!

It has been very mild lately but later in the week it turns chilly. Lows back to freezing for the first time in over a month. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/eqGxL7SddW — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) November 19, 2019

Friday will be cold in the morning but the day will be very nice and sunny.

Saturday starts out dry but we should have some rain by Saturday night. Sunday starts a new pattern of wet and breezy days leading up to Thanksgiving.

It looks pretty sloppy next week for Holiday travelers.