Three time cancer survivor builds multi-million dollar company. The story of glassybaby

SEATTLE -- In 2001, three-time cancer survivor Lee Rhodes founded glassybaby. The mother of three eventually caught the attention of Martha Stewart, and later, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became an investor.

The company creates unique hand-blown glass art and $3 of every glassbaby sold goes to non-profits through their white light fund "to provide hope and healing." glassybaby also awards "baby grants" to three non-profits that can be nominated by anyone. In fact, glassybaby is slated to give their 10 millionth dollar this year!

More than 80 glassblowers handcraft each piece. Every color is given a unique name with an even sweeter story to coincide with it. This morning we watched as the artists crafted the "Forever" glassybaby. This is its story: The deep blue early-night sky is a time machine. If you look hard enough among the billion-year-old flickers of stars, you will see forever.

More on their incredible story and how to help or even nominate a worthy cause can be found on their website.

