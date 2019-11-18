‘Delay your travels’: Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-5 at JBLM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- A major crash is blocking all northbound lanes of I-5 near the main gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

WSP Trooper Johnna Batiste says multiple vehicles and injuries are involved.

It happened about 3:45 a.m. Monday at MP 122 (Berkeley Street), just north of the main gate at JBLM, when deputies in Thurston County were pursuing a suspect.

The suspect crashed into a disabled semi on the side of I-5, as well as all the emergency vehicles helping the disabled semi. The suspect and their passenger were seriously injured. There were no other injuries reported.

"This is a large scene," Batiste said. "Please be patient as we investigate and work to clear the scene."

WSDOT says there are no good alternate route for commuters to take this morning. Officials are urging people to delay their travels if possible.

Clover Park School District is starting school two hours late and canceling preschool because of the crash.