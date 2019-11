Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Tacoma Police are looking for a pair of armed robbers after a home invasion Saturday night.

Police said two people broke into an apartment at the Waterfall Apartments in the 1700 block South 84th Street about 9 p.m.

Police said two people inside the apartment were shot and taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

There's no description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma PD.