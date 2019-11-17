× Two pets die in Maple Valley mobile home fire

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A couple escaped injury but lost their cat and dog in a fire that quickly spread Sunday morning.

Puget Sound Fire responded about 10:40 a.m. to a mobile home fire in the 27400 block of 220th Place SE.

The older gentleman saw a flame from the medical oxygen bottle in the home and quickly helped his wife evacuate.

Firefighters said sadly, because the fire spread so fast, the couple lost their small dog and cat to smoke inhalation.

South King County Medic One was on scene and checked the couple for injuries, then stood by for firefighter safety.

American Red cross is assisting the displaced couple and BELFOR, a board up company, is providing a free service of securing the home.

King County Fire Marshal has ruled the fire accidental.