In this week’s Driver on the Street, Photojournalist Michael Driver takes us inside a very special ceremony for Vietnam veterans as part of Q13’s Veterans Week coverage.
Driver on the Street: Honoring veterans
-
Driver on the Street: The ‘art’ of fly-fishing
-
Driver on the Street: Tacoma café gives customers much more than just comfort food
-
Driver on the Street: A day in the life of a junior reporter
-
Driver On the Street: Tacoma church a nourishing refuge for those in need
-
Driver on the Street: The ‘mayor of Quilcene’ gives back to town that helped save his life
-
-
Driver on the Street: Tacoma man gives free haircuts to the homeless
-
Driver on the Street: Miss Peggy brightens Tacoma students’ school days
-
11-year-old with autism finds outlet with miniature car photography
-
Veterans discuss service, sacrifice ahead of Bellevue Veterans Day ceremony
-
Bellevue’s Veterans Day ceremony draws hundreds
-
-
VA puts regional director on leave after veteran found covered in ants at assisted-living facility
-
King County helps eligible veterans in criminal justice system get their lives back on track
-
After sloppy Week 1 win, Seahawks hope to find identity against Pittsburgh