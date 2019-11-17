Detectives search for vandal who damaged Washington state capitol

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating vandalism at the state capitol early Saturday morning.

WSP Sgt. Darren Wright said about 1 a.m. Saturday, a male broke a large light fixture and a card reader at the Temple of Justice. He also thrust a knife into the door at the Temple of Justice.

The suspect also vandalized the old GA building by breaking a fire panel and a card reader, then damaged the Helen Sommers building by vandalized a card reader and landscaping.

WSP is reviewing surveillance video in an effort to identify the suspect.

