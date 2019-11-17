Another sloppy Monday commute before sun, colder temperatures return

Posted 4:14 PM, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:28PM, November 17, 2019
Data pix.

SEATTLE -- Another weekend of wet weather has come to an end.

It dried out Sunday afternoon, but we may see some fog developing into Monday morning.

Monday's morning commute looks dry but another system will move in by the afternoon and we'll see rain all day and night.

There will be some lingering morning rain on Tuesday but once that's out, we'll see sunshine through the rest of the work week.

Temperatures will be on the cold side, with highs in the upper 40s for the latter half of the week and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

