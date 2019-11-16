State responds to crude oil spill in Anacortes

The State Department of Ecology is responding to an oil spill Saturday morning in Anacortes.

The spill happened late Friday night at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery, according to a tweet from the agency.

About 5 million gallons of Alaskan crude was being transferred from a barge to the facility when the spill occurred. It is not yet known how much oil was spilled, the agency said.

A containment boom was put in place and is covering an area of about 225 feet by 30 feet, the department tweeted.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting the Department of Ecology in the response.

