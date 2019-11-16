Healthy Living: How to host the holidays in a world of food restrictions

Posted 12:41 PM, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:06PM, November 16, 2019
SEATTLE -- The seemingly rapid rise of allergies and food intolerances is making it hard to cater for a party, because there are so many restrictions to cater to. If not prepared, the major allergens can wreak havoc on your holiday meal.

So what is appropriate for hosts to do these days? Are they supposed to ask for a list of things to avoid? Can he/she ask people to bring their own food if they have restrictions? Are there simple swaps that can keep somebody from having a reaction?

Nutritionist Deborah Enos explains how restrictions don't have to restrict your holiday party.

VEGAN EVERYTHING BUT THE BAGEL DIP:

  • 1 cup of silken tofu
  • 2-3 smashed cloves of garlic
  • 2 tablespoons of Veganaise (vegan mayo)
  • 3 tablespoons of Trader Joe’s vegan garlic dip
  • 3 tablespoons of great olive oil

Add all the ingredients to a blender (you will get a creamier dip if you blend it) and blend for 30-45 seconds.

Add in you seasoning:

  • 1 tablespoon of EBTB
  • Sprinkle of S & P
  • Sprinkle of garlic powder & onion salt

Blend for another 30 seconds…perfection!

Add a shake of EBTB on top and some chopped parsley.

