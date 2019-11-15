Wet weekend ahead before temperatures drop next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Rain has finally returned to western Washington.

Expect a soggy morning on Friday with steady rain around the region. As the front passes your neighborhood, the rain will taper off into some on/off showers. High temperatures will be a lot like Thursday in the mid 50s.

The west wind that will develop this afternoon will mean some Convergence Zone rain this evening for areas north of Seattle and south of Everett. Elsewhere we'll just see some widely scattered showers for your Friday night plans and temps in the 40s.

This more active weather pattern for the Pacific Northwest lasts through the weekend and into the first part of next week. On/off showers Friday afternoon and evening.

Most of Saturday's rain is centered on a system up in the Gulf of Alaska. The rain should hold off, staying well north of Seattle until the evening when the front will sweep through keeping Sunday pretty soggy, especially in the morning. Another round of rain looks likely late Monday into Tuesday.

We'll flip the script back to chilly and dry by the middle of the week. Cold north winds deliver overnight lows in the 30s and highs only near 50.