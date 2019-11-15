× Teenager sentenced in Kent officer Diego Moreno’s death

SEATTLE – A little bit of closure for family and friends of beloved Kent office Diego Moreno.

It’s been almost a year and half since Diego Moreno died in the line of duty.

The teenager who pleaded guilty to the crime that led to Moreno’s death was sentenced on Friday.

A King County Superior Court Judge going with a plea deal for 17 year old Emiliano Garcia.

Garcia who pleaded guilty to second degree felony murder sentenced to jail until he turns 21 years-old.

With a picture of Moreno prominently displayed in court, the officer’s mother and sister took us back to Moreno’s emphathetic beginning.

“He went above and beyond to make people feel appreciated,” mom Lizzie Lee said.

Lee said her son was a rare breed with natural empathy at a young age who became a fierce protector of his sister Alejandra.

That sister on Friday also addressed the court during the sentencing hearing.

On July 22nd, 2018 my life shattered, I lost my best friend, I lost my big brother, I lost my soulmate my mom lost her only son,” sister Alejandra Moreno said.

Garcia admitted to lead Kent Police officers on a high speed chase after he and two other boys opened fire in a parking lot during a dispute.

Moreno was deploying spike strips to stop Garcia’s vehicle when Moreno was tragically hit by another Kent Police Officer.

“His partners gave him CPR I said was he alive they said no but we had to try,” Lee said.

Garcia on Friday had a message for the family.

“I want you all to know that I never meant to hurt anyone I can’t imagine the pain and suffering I have inflicted on his family, his coworkers and many others,” Garcia said.

Garcia’s sister also apologized to Moreno’s family.

“Please know we share the pain of your loss,” Brianna Garcia said.

The loss of a brave police officer. But above everything loved ones say his wife and two kids were everything.

Moreno’s sister said it was heartbreaking that his kids would not know the exemplary person that was their father.

“I do not speak about my brother often at least not at length it’s mostly because I think I can’t possibly do him justice,” Alejandra said.