Suspect dies after being shocked with stun gun by Everett police

EVERETT, Wash. -- A 39-year-old Lake Stevens man died overnight after he was shocked with a stun gun by an Everett police sergeant.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. Thursday on Broadway and 33rd St. in Everett.

According to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), earlier this month Lake Stevens Police had established probable cause that the man was a suspect for unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Thursday, Lake Stevens Police served a search warrant at the suspect's home at the 10320 block of Oak Road in Lake Stevens, while the man was at an appointment at Compass Health in Everett, according to investigators.

Lake Stevens Police notified Everett Police that the man may be armed and dangerous. Everett Police kept a close eye on his whereabouts while at the location.

Once the suspect left the location, Everett Police came in contact with the man but then soon after there was some type of altercation. An Everett Police Sergeant fired his taser device twice at the suspect.

"The suspect continued moving away from officers, he collapsed. Everett Police immediately requested aid units. They performed aid on the suspect, he was transported to Providence and Everett Police recovered two firearms from the suspect person," said Shari Ireton, director of communications for the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Everett Fire transported the man to Providence Regional Medical Center where he later died. The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Four Everett Police officers and one sergeant were involved in the incident. The sergeant was placed on administrative leave which is standard policy.

The investigation is being conducted by the SMART team. Once the investigation is complete, the Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office will review the findings.