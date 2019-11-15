Second suspect arrested in Lakewood store owner’s stabbing death

WATCH LIVE: Ousted ambassador Marie Yovanovitch testifies in public impeachment hearing

Posted 9:05 AM, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, November 15, 2019

TACOMA, Wash. — Marcus Williams, the man accused in the robbery and stabbing death of a Lakewood store owner, is in custody.

Photo of Marcus Williams following his arrest

Lakewood Police said Williams turned himself in and was taken into custody by the South Sound Gang Task Force in Tacoma.

His alleged accomplice, 20-year-old Bonifacio Alvarez Reynolds, turned himself in Tuesday.

Police identified Williams, 24, as the man who reportedly walked into McChord Mart on the night of Oct. 14, grabbed a bottle of BBQ sauce, then stabbed owner In Choe as she tried to stop him from taking money from the cash register.

Surveillance video released by Lakewood Police shows 59-year-old Choe tried to fight him off, but he stabbed her repeatedly. When she tried to chase him with a baton as he ran out of the store, he pushed her down and ran to a nearby vehicle that was waiting for him.

Choe walked back to the register, grabbed her keys, locked the store and then tried to leave in her car. She succumbed to her injuries in her vehicle and never made it out of the parking lot.

Reynolds is accused of driving the getaway car.

Williams was wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder.

