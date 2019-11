BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run after multiple reports of collisions involving an RV.

Officers were called around 11:00 a.m. to NE 180th Street just off of Bothell Way.

Police said they were investigating multiple collisions involving the RV. Nobody was hurt.

The 54-year-old driver was taken into custody for investigation of DUI and hit-and-run.

No further details have been released.