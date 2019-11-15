Health officials confirm 6th case of vaping-related lung illness in King County

SEATTLE — Officials say a new case of severe lung disease tied to vaping has been confirmed in King County. This brings the total to six confirmed cases and one probable case of the illness in the county since Sept. 20.

Public Health of Seattle & King County said Friday that this latest case was confirmed in a man in his 20s who was hospitalized and is now recovering.

More than 2,100 people have been sickened nationwide, including 42 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says Vitamin E acetate, in combination with THC, may be to blame for the outbreak of vaping-related injuries. However, there is still more work to do and the CDC said it is continuing to test for a wide range of chemicals.

President Donald Trump said last week that the age to purchase vaping products in the U.S. could rise to 21 amid the outbreak.