TACOMA, Wash. -- Rush-hour traffic on I-5 in Tacoma Thursday evening was compounded by a road rage shooting.

According to Washington State Patrol, a semi rear-ended a car as both vehicles were traveling south on I-5 near the Port of Tacoma.

Immediately after the crash, the driver got out of the car and started firing a gun at the semi.

The man fired 15 shots at the semi, many of them striking the big rig.

Amazingly, no one was hurt.

The driver stayed on scene and was taken into custody.