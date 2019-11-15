14-year-old arrested for DUI after high-speed chase in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 14-year-old girl was arrested for DUI in Puyallup overnight after reportedly leading troopers on a short chase while driving “well-above” 100 mph.

WSP Trooper Johnna Batiste said a trooper tried to pull over a vehicle about 12:25 a.m. on 112th Street South near 9th Avenue Ct. South.

A chase began when the driver of the vehicle failed to stop. The pursuit continued on side streets and made a loop until another trooper deployed spike strips near SR-512 and 94th Street.

When the vehicle stopped, two people who were inside fled on foot.

Troopers caught the two teens, both of whom are 14 years old. The passenger was reported missing and was released to her parents.

The driver, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and felony eluding police. She has been booked into juvenile detention.

No officers were injured.