Uptick in rainfall Friday and through the weekend

SEATTLE -- We will start to get an uptick in the rainfall over the coming days.

Friday starts out wet and will be wet for the morning commute. Friday during the day will be mostly dry but it’ll be breezy.

Saturday starts out dry but ends up with some rain. Most of the rain Saturday will be north of Seattle.

Saturday night into Sunday looks wet and breezy. Lows near 46 and highs near 54 through the weekend.

Next week has some Mountain Snow on Tuesday/Wednesday. It's the first mountain snow in about a month!