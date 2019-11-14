Seattle International Auto Show opens its doors to even the littlest of car enthusiasts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The Seattle International Auto Show welcomes everyone to the CenturyLink Field Event Center now through Sunday, November 17th.

Even the littlest of drivers can take a turn behind the wheel. Five hundred of the latest model cars, trucks, SUVs, and more will be on display.

Organizers even promise that "the Event Center will be full of that heady new car smell."

Show-goers can also check out the Family Fun Zone, Subaru pet adoption center, interactive simulators, displays showcasing electric and off-road vehicles and test drive more than 75 of the safest, high-tech cars on the road today.

Some of the show's highlights include a little bit of everything for everyone. Electric vehicles are more popular than ever, and this weekend guests will be able to have experts answer questions about owning, driving and charging EVs.

Adorable adoptable pups from Burien C.A.R.E.S. (Community Animal Resource & Education Society) will be available, and attendees can create a custom pet tag.

There’s plenty of fun for kids. They can test drive a variety of battery-powered cars on a special track just for them, paint wooden cars, have their caricature drawn and get their faces painted. All children 12 and under are admitted free courtesy of BECU when accompanied by a paying adult.

Licensed drivers are invited to get a feel for the performance and handling of more than 75 new cars and trucks from manufacturers including Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Nissan and Ram.

VIP tours are also available for people who want a peek under the proverbial hoods of the latest vehicles on display through the one-hour tour. Click here to view tour times and purchase tickets.

