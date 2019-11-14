Seattle Children’s to keep 10 operating rooms closed through January amid mold problems

SEATTLE — Seattle Children’s Hospital says it will keep 10 operating rooms and two storage rooms closed until the end of January to install new filtration systems amid ongoing mold problems.

The hospital closed all of its main operating rooms on Wednesday after the discovery of Aspergillus mold in three of its 14 operating rooms and two procedural areas.

Aspergillus is a common mold often present in the air we breathe, but it can cause complications for surgical patients, as it did in May when the hospital revealed that one child died and five others were infected by the same mold.

The King County Department of Health says one patient was infected with the latest incident.

Surgeries that need to be performed at Seattle Children’s will be done in three operating rooms that already have upgraded filtration systems, the hospital said. Other cases could be sent to another hospital.

Patients and families can call 206-987-2550 or email family.feedback@seattlechildrens.org for more information.