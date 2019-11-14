Police need help to identify suspect in deadly Seattle shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle police need help to identify a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened this summer.

Newly released photos show the suspect accused of killing 34-year-olde Lloyd "TC" Whitney, a father of four, back in August. He died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The surveillance images were taken outside of a restaurant on Aurora Ave. N. You can see the suspect wears his hair in braids and appears to have a thin goatee. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and baggy dark jeans with light-colored stitching.

Detectives say he had been hanging around the area all night. This video shows him walking with two men prior to the shooting.

If you know his name or have any other information to help Seattle police find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a full $1,000 cash reward.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app that you can download to your smartphone for free.