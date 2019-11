Des Moines — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and pedestrian in Des Moines early Thursday morning.

This happened near Pacific Highway South and Kent Des Moines Road.

It appears the driver of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

PLEASE AVOID PACIFIC HWY SO AND KENT DES MOINES RD IN DES MOINES. Officers are investigating a car vs. pedestrian collision. Southbound Pacific Hwy So will be closed for a period this morning. We will provide an update when the roadway is open. MG — Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) November 14, 2019