Police: Marysville woman arrested in deadly shooting first reported as ‘accidental’

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Authorities say the death of a Marysville man that was initially reported as an accidental shooting has been deemed suspicious, and a woman has been taken into custody.

Marysville Police said officials were called to the 700 block of 86th Street NW at about 12 a.m. Thursday, where the 47-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 47-year-old woman and two juveniles were at the home where the shooting happened.

The shooting was initially reported as an accidental, but officials say the woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after detectives received conflicting reports about what happened.

The man who died has not been identified.

The incident remains under investigation. The woman’s identity will be released when she is formally charged.