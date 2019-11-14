Manhunt continues for convicted felon accused in brutal slaying of beloved store owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Detectives are asking for the public's help to locate 24-year-old Marcus L. Williams, aka "SAVAGE."

Pierce County prosecutors have charged him with robbery 1st degree and murder 1st degree. Williams is accused of stabbing to death 59-year-old In Choe during a robbery at McChord Mart on October 14th. Detectives say he was identified by tips from the public and DNA on a bottle of barbecue sauce he picked up off a shelf.

Here is what I can tell you about Williams. He has gang affiliations and is known to use meth and marijuana. He'll need to replenish his supply. He doesn't have any cash so he might commit more crimes to get money to continue his run from the law.

Williams could be in Tacoma, Federal Way or Seattle. Crime Stoppers of Tacoma -Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can help police locate him. If you spot him, call 911 immediately.

His criminal history includes convictions for robbery 1st degree; residential burglary; unlawful criminal attempt; three counts of burglary 2nd degree; theft 1st degree (over $5,000); four-plus counts of theft 3rd degree; two counts of malicious mischief; reckless burning 2nd degree, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Williams is 5'09" and 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of a star on his chest and the numbers 253 tattooed on his left wrist. He is known to be armed and dangerous.

The second suspect surrendered yesterday. Bonifacio Alvarez-Reynolds is the accused getaway driver.