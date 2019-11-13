× Small number of patients exposed to tuberculosis at Auburn hospital

AUBURN, Wash. — MultiCare Auburn Medical Center is holding a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss a small number of patients who were exposed to tuberculosis (TB).

The hospital says an employee tested positive for the disease and exposed the patients.

The hospital’s chief medical officer will provide details and its impact to patients at the press conference, which is set for 10 a.m.

“Although the situation is serious, it is of critical importance that the community understand that this will impact only a select group of patients,” the hospital said in the announcement.