Puyallup teacher arrested, accused of threatening to shoot students

Posted 1:13 PM, November 13, 2019, by

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A geometry teacher at Emerald Ridge High School has been arrested for reportedly threatening to shoot students.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the 58-year-old teacher made the threatening statement to a case worker and school resource deputies.

There were no weapons recovered, and she was arrested at her home Wednesday morning. She was not at school today.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

