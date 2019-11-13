Olympic athlete Jarred Rome died from fentanyl overdose, Snohomish Co. Medical Examiner rules

Posted 10:04 PM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10PM, November 13, 2019

BERLIN - AUGUST 19: Jarred Rome of United States competes in the men's Discus Throw Final during day five of the 12th IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium on August 19, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Mark Dadswell/Getty Images)

TULALIP, Wash. — Authorities say an Olympic discus thrower from Marysville who was found dead in a hotel room earlier this year died of a fentanyl overdose.

Jarred Rome, 42, died in Sepetember in Tulalip.

The Everett Herald reports that he was there to celebrate his induction into the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame. He reportedly went out with friends at the Tulalip Resort Casino and wasn’t feeling well, and was found unresponsive early on Sept. 21.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday that his cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication, and labeled his death an accident.

Rome’s mother Jane Blackwell tells The Everett Herald that she does not think that he intentionally took the drug and that she believes someone gave him something to treat arm pain.

Rome represented the United States at the 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games, according to Team USA.

Fentanyl a powerful synthetic Opioid painkiller that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

