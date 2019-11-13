× Olympic athlete Jarred Rome died from fentanyl overdose, Snohomish Co. Medical Examiner rules

TULALIP, Wash. — Authorities say an Olympic discus thrower from Marysville who was found dead in a hotel room earlier this year died of a fentanyl overdose.

Jarred Rome, 42, died in Sepetember in Tulalip.

The Everett Herald reports that he was there to celebrate his induction into the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame. He reportedly went out with friends at the Tulalip Resort Casino and wasn’t feeling well, and was found unresponsive early on Sept. 21.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday that his cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication, and labeled his death an accident.

SCMEO completed the exam of the 42yo male found in his hotel room in the 10200 blk of Quil Ceda Blvd in Tulalip, WA on September 21, 2019. The decedent is Jarred D. Rome of Sudbury, MA. COD is acute fentanyl intoxication. MOD is Accident. More info w/ Tulalip Tribal Police. — Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office (@SnoCo_ME) November 14, 2019

Rome’s mother Jane Blackwell tells The Everett Herald that she does not think that he intentionally took the drug and that she believes someone gave him something to treat arm pain.

Rome represented the United States at the 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games, according to Team USA.

Fentanyl a powerful synthetic Opioid painkiller that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.